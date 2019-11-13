|
Virginia Mary Blair, age 97, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, passed away Monday, November 11,
2019, at Freighter View Assisted Living. She was born in Goetzville, Michigan, on June 20,
1922, the eighth of fourteen children born to Andrew and Mary (Plewa) Zwolinski. On November
4, 1941, she married Leland Blair in Pickford, Michigan. They celebrated 70 blessed years
together before he passed in April of 2012.
Virginia's calling in life was the caring of countless children in her home on Seymour Street,
retiring finally at the age of 90. She loved all of the children as if they were her own. She also
took great pride in her flower gardens which won her and Leland the honor of "Garden of the
Year" for Sault Ste. Marie.
Virginia was a long time member of the First United Presbyterian Church in Sault Ste. Marie,
where she attended services each Sunday until June of this year. Her faith was strong in a quiet
way, as was her deep love for her family. Surviving Virginia are her son, Ronald (Donna) Blair; daughter, Cheryl (Tom) Thoresen; and
daughter-in-law, Beverly Blair, all of Sault Ste. Marie; nine grandchildren, Brent (Lynde) Blair, Brad (Jennifer) Blair, Michelle (Jim) Bennin, Rob (Missy) Blair, Roger (Lori) Blair, Rich Blair, Ron
(Melissa) Blair, Steve (Barb) Thoresen, and Julie (Jim) Martin; eighteen great grandchildren,
Jessica (Brian) Thompson, Stevie Thoresen, Thomas, Elizabeth and Olivia Martin, Bryce Blair
and Jacob Blanco, Savannah Peake, Carson, Gibson and Leland Blair, Thomas and Casey
Blair, Kendra and Randen Blair, Kaden Blair, and Brooke and Blair Bennin; and three great
grandchildren, Laqueria Powell, and Lily and Lydia Thompson. Also surviving are brother, Clarence (Pat) Zwolinski of Rogers City, Michigan; two sisters, Janet Skinner of Pickford, and
Mary Lou (Gil) Zenzen of Bay City, Michigan; sister-in-law, Dorothy Zwolinski of Goetzville;
faithful friends, Jo Hill, and Rich and Trudy Campbell; and many special nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Leland; son, Richard Lee Blair; great grandson,
Nicholas J. Bennin; brothers, John, Frank, Michael and Everett Zwolinski; and sisters, Ann
McConkey, Julia Walker, Sophia Clegg, Helen Klamerus, Marian Shadnaw and Florence
Zwolinski.
The family is especially thankful for the staff at Freighter View Assisted Living for the wonderful
care they provided Virginia during the years she resided there. They were her dedicated second
family. Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the First United Presbyterian Church,
555 Bingham Avenue in Sault Ste. Marie. Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00
Noon followed by the Funeral Service beginning at 12:00 Noon with Reverend Mark Gabbard
officiating. A luncheon will take place after the service, followed by burial at Oaklawn Chapel
Gardens Cemetery in Bruce Township at 3:00 P.M.
Memorials may be left to First United Presbyterian Church, 555 Bingham Ave., Sault Ste. Marie,
MI 49783.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to
the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 13, 2019