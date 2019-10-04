|
Vivian Cryderman Young, 91, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, died on September 7, 2019. She was born on January 18, 1928 in Sault Ste. Marie to Marion (Woodgate) and Forrest Cryderman. She lived in the Soo until 1965 when the family moved to Williamstown, West Virginia. Vivian returned to the Soo in 2010, after the death of her husband, to live out her remaining years near family. At a young age, Viv met a friend of her brothers, Jim Young, with whom she would have a lifelong romance. They married on June 28th, 1946 in Sault Ste. Marie after Jim returned from military service and they raised five children, Vivian was an expert seamstress, a trained beautician, a wonderful painter and had a lifelong love for music and dancing. She was a fantastic baker, a student of geography and history, and she loved to travel. She volunteered with many organizations including Woman's Club and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. She had a weakness for German pizza and her life's mantra came from an inscription a teacher wrote in her senior yearbook "give the world your very best and you will find true happiness". She was a loving and caring wife, mother and person and a cherished blessing to her family. Vivian is survived by her children, Diane (Roy) Montgomery of Henderson, Kentucky; Marcia (Tom) Mitchell of Sault Ste. Marie; Gail (Michael) Falk of Jenison, Michigan; Terry (Barbara) Young of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and Lori (Jon) McVay of Anchorage, Alaska; her grandchildren, Amy (Dusty) Reintsma, Cara (Joe) Juergensen, Julia (Paul) Hilfer, Lindsey (Brian) VanEtten, Joshua (Lexie) Mitchell; David (Emmi) Falk, Adam Falk; Devon (Jeff) Baldinger, Ryan (Julie) Young, Matt (Danielle) Young, Whitney (Terry) Fitgibbons; Jacob McVay and Nick McVay and 17 great grandchildren.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Young; brothers,
· Melvin Cryderman, Newton Cryderman and Gerald Cryderman;
sisters, Marion Passmore and Leona Cryderman. A Celebration of Life will be held in July of 2020 in the Sault. Memorial contributions may be made to Long Term Care or Hospice of the EUP
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 4, 2019