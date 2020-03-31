|
Wade Herman Huskey passed away surrounded by his family on March 24, 2020 at the age of 58. Wade was born on February 1, 1962 at Mackinac Straits Hospital in St. Ignace to Art and Jean Huskey. He attended St. Ignace Township School from Kindergarten to 8th grade and graduated from LaSalle High School in 1980.
He was very active in sports. In Football, he was Two-time All Upper Peninsula and Two-time 1st Team Michigan Huron Shores Conference. In Wrestling, he was Two-time All Michigan Huron Shores and All U.P. and in his senior year he was Upper Peninsula Champion (first LHS UP Champion) and Michigan Huron Shores Champion and Two-time LaSalle High School Athlete of the Year (1979 & 1980). He was inducted into the LHS Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. He was citizen of the year in Moran for all he had done for the community. Wade loved nothing more than doing for others, especially when he could use his heavy equipment like when he used to make the huge sledding hill for the schools' winter festival and many other community activities. Wade never knew a stranger, if he met someone, he was a friend for life. He would do anything for anyone. Everyone who knows Wade knows he was always there with a helping hand, a backhoe, or an excavator. Operating heavy equipment was one of his biggest passions in life, which he did for the family's excavating business that he loved dearly for 40 years.
Wade was preceded in death by his dad, Art, his brothers, Roger, Chipper, Tim, and Tom, his Granddaughter, Bea, and his beloved dog, "Jack". He is survived by his mother, Jean Huskey, his daughter, Rachel Huskey, his sister Pam (Thomas) Sutton, his brother Kit Huskey, and sister-in-law Margaret Huskey, nephew Casey Morningstar and Family, niece Krista Bucci and Family, nephew Tyler Huskey & Family, his love Melody Montcalm and her family and their beloved dogs, Bella, Gabby, and Lexi. Funeral services to be held by R. Galer Funeral Home at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in St. Ignace at a later date. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Mackinac Animal Aid, PO Box 71, St. Ignace, MI 49781.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 31, 2020