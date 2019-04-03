|
|
Lifelong area resident, Wallace "Doc" Ovela Belleville, 96, of Naubinway, passed away peacefully on Friday March 29, 2019 at Castle Rock Retirement Center in St. Ignace.
Born February 19, 1923 in Gould City, son of the late Oliver and Delisca (LeGault) Belleville, he attended schools in Gould City and Engadine. Following his school years, Doc drove truck for Clarence Allen working on the construction of Highway US-2. On January 14, 1943 he was inducted into the United States Army during World War II serving with the 345 Infantry Reg. 87 Division at the battle of Ardennes in Central Europe where he earned a Purple Heart of Valor for injuries sustained on St. Patrick's Day 1945. In later years, Doc was able to visit the area where he served and was wounded.
Following his honorable discharge, he worked in a factory in Detroit before returning to the Upper Peninsula to again work in road construction. After Vallier's Store in Naubinway was constructed, he began employment in the meat department. Some years later, he sold and serviced televisions and appliances for Vallier's Store. After retiring, he owned and operated Doc's Satellite Sales for a number of years.
Doc married the former Edith J. Kalnbach on October 8, 1949 in Engadine and they raised four children in Naubinway.
Doc was a charter and lifetime member of the VFW Post #8372 in Engadine and was active in the Post, serving several years as Commander. He was a member of St. Stephen's Church in Naubinway and served as trustee of the Engadine Consolidated Schools board of education. He enjoyed hunting for grouse and whitetail deer with family. Doc was an avid Detroit Tigers and Lions fan and enjoyed playing baseball for the Naubinway Town Team. He and his cousin, Clarence "Buzz" Ketcher performed pantomime acts locally. He loved to play music and sing with the Big Band Era music being his favorite and most weekends he could be found playing for a dance or a wedding in the area. He was a member of the Lively Four Band for many years. In later years, he enjoyed singing at Chamberlain's Old Forest Inn in Curtis.
Doc and his wife Edith enjoyed traveling to visit family. They spent many summers at the family's lake front property in Curtis.
In addition to his parents, Doc is preceded in death his wife Edith on November 29, 1999; sisters Cecilia Linck, Genevieve Vallier, Florence Allen Marshall and Iona Petty; brothers Richard, Russell, Lawrence and Harold "Squirt" Belleville.
Survivors include his children Gordon (Maggie) Belleville of Virginia, MN, Cheryl (Anthony) Ozanich of Engadine, Cathy (Donald) Butkovich of Engadine and Gregory (Cheryl) Belleville of Clinton Township; grandchildren Joshua, Jeremy and Matthew Belleville, Ryne Ozanich, Melissa Carrier Hartwig and Scott Butkovich, Evan and Colin Belleville; great-grandchildren Anna and Chad Gouza, Paige, Anya and Sophia Belleville, Connor Belleville and Camden Wallace Butkovich.
Friends may call at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Naubinway on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and also on Friday, May 17, 2109 from 10-11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Marty Flynn officiating. Rite of Committal with military honors conducted by the V.F.W. Post #8372 and the United States Army Honor Guard will follow at the Naubinway Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Stephens Catholic Church or to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org in his memory.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beaulieufuneralhome.com.
Beaulieu Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Apr. 3, 2019