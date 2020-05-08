|
|
Wally was born February 15, 1954 at War Memorial Hospital in Sault
Ste Marie, MI to Rev. David and Betty Jean McClean, who have
predeceased him (Dad July 8, 1978 and Mom January 8, 2008). Leaving
behind are his family: loving wife Pamela of 26 years, his children:
Justin and Shaina, grandchildren: Gage and Rylie, brother Rob (wife
Sue, children: Molly and Madelyn), sister Mary, and mother-in-law,
Louise. Wally passed away on April 15, 2020 in Lansing at the age of 66.
Wally graduated from JW Sexton in 1972 and retired from General
Motors after 30+ years of service. Wally was an avid gun and knife
collector. He was also a motor-head, he liked to work on cars and
motorcycles and loved his 1995 Camaro Z28. He also loved spending
time at the family cabin on Monocle Lake, always proud we were one of
the first families on the lake. He was a very talented artist/doodlier
with very creative penmanship.
Wally also leaves behind many long-time friends in Lansing, Bay Mills
and the Soo. We're glad the family cabin can't tell stories … He enjoyed
calling friends (near and far) to reminisce.
Due social distancing, there will be memorial services at a later date in
Lansing and internment on Mission Hill in the UP.
~ You are gone ~ but never forgotten ~
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 8, 2020