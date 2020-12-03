1/1
Walter "Cooz" Aikens
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter "Cooz" Aikens, age 81, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and a member of Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewas Indians passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his children.

Cooz was born on August 23, 1939, on Sugar Island, Michigan to the late Wilford and Genevieve (McKerchie) Aikens. The family later moved to Algonquin where he made many of his lifelong buddies.

He served his country in the United States Army as a chauffeur for the commander and top brass in Germany. He was honorably discharged and returned home to Mishicot, WI. Soon after, he had two children (Genny and Ken) with his wife Helen (Spring). He spent his years in Wisconsin working in the factory, playing in the pool league, and playing card games with those who would become lifelong friends. In the early '70s, his family returned to the Soo where they had their 3rd child, Michael.

In 1985, Cooz moved to Livonia, Michigan where he worked and retired from Schwarts Precision Gear. It was here that he found his favorite hockey team, The Red Wings.

He returned to the Soo and became a member of the American Legion Post #3. He was an avid fan of the AAA Indians hockey team and the Soo Eagles hockey club. His whole life he loved being with his family and friends listening to old country music, sing-alongs, snowmobiling, fishing, and driving "up the grade". He also enjoyed horseshoes and his favorite activity of all, playing cards. Cooz was part of the Algonquin Cribbage League as well as the city league. Almost every day he had a time and place to play various games of Euchre, Poker, and Crazy Eight with his siblings, friends, nieces, nephews, and grandkids. His grandkids loved when grandpa would teach them how to play and he made it so much fun! In his last few years, he still loved to take country drives and adventures on the side-by-side at camp. He looked forward to daily visits to family and community.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Glen Hatch, Leo Hatch, Leonard Hatch, and Merlin Aikens and five sisters, Lillian (Jean)Perrault, Loretta Smith, Grace Sauro, Evelyn Berkland, and Vi Thompson.

He is survived by his children: Genevieve (Ron) Kaunisto of Dafter, MI and their children Ron (Jess), Jeremy (Rebecca), Ellen and Amy Kaunisto, Kenneth (Tonya Joss) Aikens of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and his children Corin (Charlie), Andrea, Taylor, Kaleb, Tessa Aikens, and Abriella Miller, and Michael Aikens of Nashville, TN, and his son Nicholas Aikens along with 4 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He is also survived by his siblings: Dorothy Gervais, Bernard Aikens, Louie (Judy) Aikens, Paul (Mary Beth) Aikens, Ted (Laura) Aikens, May (Slim) Lockhart, and Fauncy (Skee) Sawasky all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He will be lovingly missed.

A graveside service with military honors is being planned for Spring 2021. Contributions can be made to Hospice of the EUP or your favorite organization in his memory.

Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sault News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved