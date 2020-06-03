Walter George LeBlanc, 78, of Brimley, Michigan passed away at the Hospice of EUP in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan on May 22, 2020. Walter was born on September 14, 1941 in Superior Township, Michigan. Walter had a full life and worked at many jobs. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1962 and served in the Vietnam War Era. He was honorably discharged 10 years later. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded several honors including the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart during his time of service. After coming home, he went through multiple trainings for Law Enforcement and served as one of the first officers in the Bay Mills Indian Community. In the years that followed, Walter wore many different hats. Some of those positions included blackjack dealer, commercial fisherman, construction worker, and finally retiring from the Maintenance Department at the Bay Mills Resort and Casino. Walter loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and had a passion for the game of golf. Walter and Marjorie raised four children together and they shared many grandchildren who brought them great joy. Walter is survived by; son, Frank (Bonnie) Bator; three daughters, Tammy Cass, Rita LeBlanc, and Ann (Jason) Emplit. Also surviving Walter are grandchildren, Garrett Cass, Nathan Cass, Delanie Cass, Lucy Teeple, Miranda Teeple, Cindy Teeple, Seth Wilson, Kamara Bator, Hailie Bator, Emma LeBlanc, Cole Emplit, and Gavin Emplit; great grandchildren, Arlo LeBlanc, Aurora Payment, and Brielle Libby. Walter is predeceased by his significant other Marjorie LeBlanc and his parents William & Lucy LeBlanc; siblings, Anna LeBlanc, Agnes Carrick, Alphonse LeBlanc, James LeBlanc, Lawrence LeBlanc, Armella Parker, Audrey Lyons, and William LeBlanc. Final resting place will be Mission Hill Cemetery in Bay Mills, Michigan.

