Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Lockhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter James Lockhart


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter James Lockhart Obituary
Walter James Lockhart, age 84, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital.

Walter was born in Kinross Township, Michigan on September 22, 1935, the son of the late Clifford and Lena (Kibble) Lockhart. He worked for many years on a farm near Ann Arbor. After returning to the EUP, he worked in maintenance at Woolworth and later McDonald's. Walter enjoyed going for walks, visiting people at the hospital and nursing homes, and going to church.

Walter is survived by a brother: Harold (May) Lockhart of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and a sister: Margaret McKerchie of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and many nieces and nephews.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Lena Lockhart; his stepmother: Rose Lockhart; a brother: Carl Willard Lockhart; and a sister: Vera McKie.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Witte officiating. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Kinross Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.

Walter's family would like to express their gratitude to all of the nurses at War Memorial Hospital for their excellent care.

Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -