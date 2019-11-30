|
|
Walter James Lockhart, age 84, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away early Wednesday morning, November 27, 2019 at War Memorial Hospital.
Walter was born in Kinross Township, Michigan on September 22, 1935, the son of the late Clifford and Lena (Kibble) Lockhart. He worked for many years on a farm near Ann Arbor. After returning to the EUP, he worked in maintenance at Woolworth and later McDonald's. Walter enjoyed going for walks, visiting people at the hospital and nursing homes, and going to church.
Walter is survived by a brother: Harold (May) Lockhart of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and a sister: Margaret McKerchie of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and many nieces and nephews.
Walter was preceded in death by his parents: Clifford and Lena Lockhart; his stepmother: Rose Lockhart; a brother: Carl Willard Lockhart; and a sister: Vera McKie.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Witte officiating. Friends may gather at the funeral home from 1:00 PM until the time of the service. Burial will be at Kinross Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.
Walter's family would like to express their gratitude to all of the nurses at War Memorial Hospital for their excellent care.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Nov. 30, 2019