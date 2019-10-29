|
|
Walter L. VanLuven passed away Tuesday October 22, 2019 at War Memorial
Hospital. He was born April 14, 1948 to Raymond and Adeline VanLuven. Walter
enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all Michigan football. He was an avid fan
and attended many of the games in Ann Arbor. Walter worked for the Sault Ste.
Marie Fire Department for 30 years retiring in 2004. After that he worked for
Community Action doing meals on wheels for two years. From that job he worked
for Marquette Hospital as a courier for ten years. Walter is survived by his wife
Diane (Autterson) VanLuven whom he married October 5, 1969 at St. Joseph's
Catholic Church: his children Deborah VanLuven of Brighton, Michigan, Diane
(Mark) Martino, granddaughters Erin and Samantha Martino of Howell, Michigan.
Walter is also survived by his brothers Raymond VanLuven of Jackson, Michigan,
Jerry (Barb) VanLuven, Paul VanLuven, Ralph (Cindy) VanLuven, and sister Diane
Charles and sister in law Cindy VanLuven all of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Also
surviving Walter are brother in law John Albrough of Cooperville, Michigan,
Donald (Linda) Autterson of Battle Creek, Michigan, and Richard (Marilyn)
Autterson of Newberry, Michigan. Walter was preceded in death by his parents
Raymond and Adeline VanLuven, Daughter Kelly VanLuven, brothers Lesley
VanLuven, sister Karen Albrough, in laws Frank and Rosanna Autterson, sister in
law Connie VanLuven, and Phyllis VanLuven. Per Walters wishes no public
services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of Clark Bailey Newhouse
Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Oct. 29, 2019