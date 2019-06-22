|
Wanda Ester LaPlaunt went home to be with the Lord on March 6, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was born on September 10, 1934 in Strongs MI. Daughter of the late William and Alice McLeod. Loving wife of the late Lorne J LaPlaunt, married on October 17, 1953, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sault Ste. Marie, for 62 years. Mother of five daughters: Vicky (Jamie-deceased) Martin of Goulias River, Ont., Dena (Dale) Cryderman of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Alice (Mike)… Redmond of Rhinelander, WI, Lesa Florek of Rhinelander, WI, Lorna (Larry) Livermore of Brimley, MI. Grandmother of 20 children, great grandmother of 26 children. Her brothers and sisters: Max, Maxine (deceased), Bill (deceased), Bradley, and Bruce. Her step-brothers and sisters: Merlin, Lola, Spence, and Bob
She was blessed with the gift of laughter, and enjoyed spending time with all her family. She loved to cook and bake. She loved camping and traveling. And she was an expert card player.
She was greatly loved, and will be dearly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held for Wanda on Friday, June 28, 2019 at The Holy Name Of Mary Catholic Church in Sault Ste Marie, MI at 11:00 AM with Father Sebastian Kavumkal officiating. A burial will be held immediately following the service at Mission Hill Cemetery. You may leave your condolences for the LaPlaunt family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home of Rhinelander, WI (715) 369-1414 is handling the arrangements for the LaPlaunt family.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 22, 2019