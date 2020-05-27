|
Wayne Robert Trumbley, age 76, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away on
May 20, 2020 at his home. He was born October 7, 1943 in Sault Ste. Marie,
Michigan, to Joseph and Agnes Trumbley. Wayne enjoyed gardening, visiting with
friends and family, and going for drives. He worked road construction for many
years then worked at Soo Line Railroad until it was bought out. Wayne then
worked the remaining years at Pickford Building Center. Wayne is survived by his
children, John (Kim) Peffers of Cedarville, MI, Jerry (Lynne) Peffers of Dafter, MI,
and Melissa (Roger) Line of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; son in law, Steve Colvin; brother
Everette (Joy) Trumbley of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; grandchildren Stephanie (Mike)
Stefanski of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, Nathan (Sarah) Peffers of Big Rapids, MI, Joie
(Eric McCord) Peffers of Pickford, MI, Brandon Line of Big Rapids, MI, and Jillian
Line of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; great grandchild, Troy McCord; many step
grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Wayne is preceded in death by his parents,
Joseph and Agnes Trumbley; wife, Catherine "Sue" Trumbley; daughter Rebecca
"Becky" Colvin; brothers, Earl Trumbley, Leanard Trumbley, Ervin Trumbley,
Lawrence Trumbley, and Clarence Trumbley; sisters, Helen Goetz, Marie Johnston,
Marguerite Johnston; brother in law, John Wilkie; sister in law, Beverley Daley;
and father and mother in law Ernest and Lucille Wilkie. Wayne's family would like
to give a special thanks to Austin and Marge Johnston, Rich and Susie Burtt, and
Tom and Bev Trumbley. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday May 29, 2020 at
1:00pm at Oaklawn Chapel Gardens in the Chapel with Father Michael Chenier
officiating. Final resting place will be Oaklawn Chapel Gardens. Memorial
contributions may be sent to St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 1101 Minneapolis St,
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783 or Hospice of the E.U.P., 308 W. 12 th , Sault Ste. Marie,
MI. Clark Funeral Cremation Burial Services assisted the family with
arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.clarkbaileynewhouse.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on May 27, 2020