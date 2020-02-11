|
William "Bill" Anthony Daidone, age 87, of Brimley, Michigan passed away Monday afternoon, February 3, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital.
Bill was born on September 14, 1932, in Detroit, Michigan the son of the late Joseph and Helen Daidone. He served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. In June 1955, Bill married Margaret Jane Kinney in Brainard, MN. He worked for over 30 years as an engineer in the defense industry.
Bill was a member of the Brimley VFW and the National Riflemen's Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to the casino.
Bill is survived by his wife: Margaret Daidone; and many good friends.
A graveside service will be held later this spring at Mission Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 11, 2020