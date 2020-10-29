William "Bill" Boyne, age 77, of Sugar Island, Michigan passed away Saturday evening, October 24, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Bill was born on December 28, 1942, in Marlette, Michigan to the late Oliver and Nina (Walker) Boyne. Bill graduated from Marlette High School with the class of 1961. He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church and the Sault Area Sportsman's Club. Bill enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed tractor pulls with his John Deere tractor. On August 8, 1998, Bill married Kay Gorsuch on Sugar Island, Michigan.
Bill survived by his wife: Kay Boyne; step-children: Gary (Angela) Gorsuch, Patti (John) Larsen, and Greg (Dunnell) Gorsuch all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI: seven step-grandchildren: Jacob, Sammy, Gabby, Kadence, Garrett, Kendyl, and Kayslee. Bill is also survived by two brothers: Bruce (Diane) Boyne of Anderson, SC, and Mark (Nancy) Boyne of Strongs, MI; and many nieces and a nephew.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son: Jason Boyne; a grandson: Connor Gorsuch; and a brother: Tom Boyne.
A private family service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com