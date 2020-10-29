1/
William "Bill" Boyne
1942 - 2020
William "Bill" Boyne, age 77, of Sugar Island, Michigan passed away Saturday evening, October 24, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Bill was born on December 28, 1942, in Marlette, Michigan to the late Oliver and Nina (Walker) Boyne. Bill graduated from Marlette High School with the class of 1961. He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church and the Sault Area Sportsman's Club. Bill enjoyed farming, hunting, and fishing. He also enjoyed tractor pulls with his John Deere tractor. On August 8, 1998, Bill married Kay Gorsuch on Sugar Island, Michigan.

Bill survived by his wife: Kay Boyne; step-children: Gary (Angela) Gorsuch, Patti (John) Larsen, and Greg (Dunnell) Gorsuch all of Sault Ste. Marie, MI: seven step-grandchildren: Jacob, Sammy, Gabby, Kadence, Garrett, Kendyl, and Kayslee. Bill is also survived by two brothers: Bruce (Diane) Boyne of Anderson, SC, and Mark (Nancy) Boyne of Strongs, MI; and many nieces and a nephew.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his son: Jason Boyne; a grandson: Connor Gorsuch; and a brother: Tom Boyne.

A private family service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com

Published in The Sault News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie

2 entries
October 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God heal your hearts.
Diana Johnson
October 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss Bruce, Diane and all of the Boyne family.
Lefty and Katen Raymond
Friend
