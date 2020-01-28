|
|
William Douglas Carie, age 63, of Flint, Michigan passed away Thursday afternoon, January 23, 2020, at the Hospice of the EUP – Hospice House.
Bill was born on March 20, 1956, in Pontiac, Michigan to the late William and Gwendolyn (Crandell) Carie. Bill graduated from Waterford High School with the class of 1974. He worked as a stone mason (Local #1076) and an installer of golf course irrigation systems. He worked all over the country and did work for several PGA courses. His last job was at Warwick Hill Golf and Country Club.
Bill enjoyed and hunting and fishing. He had many mounts to attest to his abilities as a hunter. He also enjoyed gardening (he was known for his green thumb) and playing golf.
Bill is survived by his two sons: William David (Tara Hetrick) Carie of Sault Ste. Marie, MI, and Eugene (Cortney) Carie of Kincheloe, MI; five grandchildren: Novalee Carie, Elijah Portillo, Coleman Bumstead, and Jackson and Liberty Hetrick; and his significant other: Connie Portillo of Flint, MI. Bill is also survived by his siblings: Patricia (Michael) Schultz of Grand Blanc, MI, David Carie of Utah, and Kimberly (Chris) Scott of Grand Blanc, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. No public services will be held. Arrangements are in the care of C.S. Mulder Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Jan. 28, 2020