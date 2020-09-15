On July 15, 1932, William Edward Montgomery came into this world as the son of Benjamin Titus Montgomery and Emma Lillian McNeill. On August 10, 2020, he joined the parents he dearly loved, and his siblings Richard Montgomery, Donald Montgomery, and Barbara Montgomery Harris in heaven.



Bill was the youngest of the family, but spent his entire life being a strong personality. He was never afraid to share his views, and for those who were close to him, knew his loyalty to them was a life-long commitment. He was a determined spirit and very caring.



In 1995, Bill reconnected with a high school classmate at his class reunion, LaVerne Perrollaz and was able to spend the next 24 years with his soul mate and partner traveling the country, a passion of his, and spending time with children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews of both families. Bill and LaVerne split their residences between Michigan and Florida to maximize the best of both locations, family and friends.



Bill was a graduate of Sault High School and Michigan State University. He spent his entire career working in advertising at the Detroit Newspapers. Bill's favorite pastime was football Sunday coupled with beer and friends.



Bill is survived by his partner, LaVerne Perrollaz, daughter, Lynda Waterhouse (Vincent), sons Benjamin Montgomery and William Montgomery (Karen), grandchildren, Nicholas Waterhouse, Benjamin Montgomery and Olivia Montgomery, and many loving nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held sometime in the spring of 2021 with a notification to follow.

