|
|
William (Bill) Compo passed away on February 5, 2020 in Esko Minnesota. Bill was born October 7, 1940 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to Fred Compo and Rose McLean. He attended Sault High School where he worked very hard to be the top class-clown and graduated with the Class of 1958.
Bill was married to Jeanette Schwiderson on July 3, 1960. They moved to various states for employment and finally settled in Esko Minnesota where Bill worked and retired as a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines after 25 years of service. He then devoted more time to his beef cattle farm in Esko while driving local school bus for an additional 27 years. He was beloved by the elementary bus riders as he had a special spot in his heart for little kids. During these years he sharpened his skills to the point that he became a master prankster. Any person knowing Bill could recount many of his pranks either as a witness or a victim.
Bill is survived by his wife Jeanette, daughter Cheri (Paul) Olson, son Tony (Holly) Compo and eight grandchildren in the Duluth area and his brother Don (Chris) McLean of Brimley MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Pat (Jim) Stockman, Shirley (Dave) Shannon, his brothers Chuck (Diane) Compo, Dan (Lynn) McLean plus many in-laws, nephews and nieces.
Honoring Bill's wishes his body was donated to the University of Minnesota and there was no funeral or memorial service. Bill made a lasting impression on anyone he met and he will be missed by all who loved him.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 25, 2020