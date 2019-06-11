|
William G. Jones "Bill," age 76, of Cedarville, Michigan, died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born September 8, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan to Orville and Eva (Conn) Jones.
After graduating from Taylor High School in Taylor, Michigan, Bill pursued a teaching degree, and graduated from Western Kentucky State College. During his college years, he met his future wife, Betty Jo Weitlauf. They married June 19, 1965 and came to Cedarville, Michigan to begin teaching careers and spent the next 53 years happily married in the Les Cheneaux Area, raising one son and ultimately retiring from Les Cheneaux Community Schools.
Bill's greatest passions in life were firearms and hunting. He was a competitive shooter in many disciplines including trap, skeet, bullseye pistol, high power rifle, and archery. He was national champion in .22 pistol two years in row, 1983 and 1984. He had an incredible ability to perform at his best when the stakes were highest, and was all but impossible to best in his prime. His son, Mark, often said that he had introduced Bill to archery competition because he had to find something he could beat his Dad at.
Bill's favorite hunting pursuits were upland birds, especially woodcock and grouse. He often said that bird hunting was his favorite because there wasn't any preparation work…you grab your shotgun and dog and away you go! He often would quip to Betty, "Wake me when it's bird season…" He harvested so many birds over the years, she was able to make two feather pillows which are still being used today.
Bill also raced snowmobiles for several years, including competing in the I-500 for two years. He was active as a Clark Township volunteer firefighter and has been a member of many organizations, including the NRA, Chippewa County Shooting Association, St. Ignace Moose Lodge #999, Mackinac Straits Shooters Association, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, and Les Cheneaux Masonic Lodge #590.
Bill is survived by his wife, Betty; son, Markus (Deanna); mother, Eva Jones Roberts; "favorite"grandsons, Evan and Emmett; step-sister, Jackawayne (Ransey) Chaney; step-brother, William L. (Janice) Roberts; sister-in-Law, Cecelia (Bill) McNeil; brother-in-law, Maurice Weitlauf; niece, Michelle (Terrell) Anderson; and nephew, Chad (D'Che) Beyer.
He formed many friendships in his lifetime, and each and every one was valued by him. Bill always seemed to find friends no matter what he was doing, or where he went. Even though you may not see your name written here, please know if you were his friend…you were important to him!
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Orville; step father, William "Lee" Roberts; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Catherine and Cecil Weitlauf.
According to his wishes, no public services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Chippewa County Shooting Association, PO Box 474, Sault Ste. Marie, MI. 49783, or Sault High Varsity Rifle Team, c/o David Cox, 705 Johnston St., Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 11, 2019