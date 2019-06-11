|
William Henry Schopbach, 76, of Brimley, Michigan, died on June 3, 2019, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was born on July 30, 1942, in Berrien Springs, Michigan, to Clara (nee Noel) and Henry Schopbach.
Bill was raised on a dairy farm in Three Oaks, Michigan, with his sister, Nedra.
He was a licensed electrical contractor who started his career at an early age. While still in junior high school, he was often called down to the office to repair the school boiler system.
He had a brilliant mind regarding anything electrical or mechanical. Bill worked for various clients throughout his career.
During his retired years in Brimley, he helped out many friends throughout the Eastern Upper Peninsula that needed his expertise. He could troubleshoot any problem.
During the last two winters, Bill loved traveling with 'Old Faithful', his 1985 Ford diesel pickup/camper, that ran 'just purrrfectly'. He stopped and stayed with many of his snowbird friends.
Bill is survived by his nephew, Tim (Andrea) Schopbach; cousin, Dottie (Duane) Goodenough; and several great nieces. He is also survived by many friends throughout the EUP that he loved to talk with.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Nedra Hall.
A celebration of life will be held in the EUP at a later date. His burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in New Buffalo, Michigan, at a later date also, followed by a family gathering.
R. Galer Funeral Home in Pickford, Michigan is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rgalerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on June 11, 2019