C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
(906) 632-4951
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
C.S. Mulder Funeral Home - Sault Ste. Marie
4951 S. M-129
Sault Ste. Marie, MI 49783
William Lewis Culbertson


1931 - 2020
William Lewis Culbertson Obituary
William Lewis Culbertson, age 88, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Tuesday afternoon, February 4, 2020, at War Memorial Hospital's Long Term Care Unit.

William was born in Fiskburg, Kentucky on October 15, 1931, the son of the late Leonard and Ethel Irene (Peoples) Culbertson. He served his country in the U.S. Army, working as a mechanic and later a chauffeur while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. On March 4, 1952, William married Marlene B. Killips at St. Joseph Episcopal Church in Sault Ste. Marie. For almost 50 years he worked as a truck driver. He enjoyed being outside doing yard work, hunting, and fishing. William loved spending time with his family, his dog Duke, and telling stories. He was a member of the Masons.

William is survived by ten children: Frances (late Billy Ray) Parker of Allen Park, MI, William (Shirley) Culbertson of Velvet Ridge, AR, Robert (Darlene) Culbertson of Allen Park, MI, Bonnie Plumb of Garden City, MI, Michael Culbertson of Kincheloe, MI, Timothy (Tammy) Culbertson of Mio, MI, Lori Collins of Southgate, MI, Deborah (Larry) Boyer of Hampshire, IL, Charles Culbertson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Daniel Culbertson of Kincheloe, MI; 18 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Brian (Clare) Culbertson of Lakeland, FL and James Culbertson of Brooksville, FL.

William was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Marlene Culbertson; a granddaughter: Ruby Erdelyi; and ten siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at C.S. Mulder Funeral Home. Friends may gather at the funeral home, that same day, starting at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be left online at www.csmulder.com
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Feb. 7, 2020
