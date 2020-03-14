|
William "Bill" Lloyd Wark completed his travels here on Earth on March 12, 2020. Bill was the son of Donald and Minnibel Variell Wark of South Haven, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edison and Donald (Janet) Wark; and a newborn son, Lloyd Allen Wark.
Bill will be sadly missed by his loving family and dear friends. He leaves behind his wife of almost 53 years, Eleanor McMillan Wark; five children, David Stubbs, Deborah McDonald (Scott) Brockway, Mark (Mary Ann) Mullins, Brenda (Chris) Meloche, and Mary Jo (David McCall) Wark; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Roary (Evelyn) Wark; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at A.R.N. Funeral & Cremation Services, 11411 North Michigan Rd, on Monday, March 16th at 1 PM. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service. The funeral service can be viewed via livestreaming at www.arnmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Bill's memory to one of the following: The Aneurysm and AVM Foundation, National Hospice Foundation or Merciful Help Center.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Mar. 14, 2020