William ""Bill"" Sadler, age 83, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan passed away Sunday evening, July 28, 2019, at Hearthside Assisted Living in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.
William Morley ""Bill"" Sadler was born at home on South Street to the late Willoughby and Alethia (Crane) Sadler in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. He was a graduate of Sault High School, with the class of 1954.
He served in the United States Army, which lead to many great stories about his experiences, while in Germany. He was an independent spirit; Bill delighted in pointing out errors with logic and fact and was an avid fisherman and card player. He was always willing to help his neighbors. Bill was known by the neighborhood children as the man, to go to for help with anything broken from bikes, cars to boats. Animals loved him, and he always had dogs, squirrels, and stray cats. We will miss his stories, quick wit and sarcasm. He was the bedrock to the family. Bill was always looking after and advising the younger members.
Bill is survived by his nephew: Willoughby ""Will"" Fowler of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; nieces: Pauline (Scott) Badenski of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Kate Fowler of Washington State; cousins: Richard ""Dick"" Grane, Laura, George, John Vann of Sault Ste. Marie, MI; grandnephews: Trevor Greg of Washington and Nathanial Kolls of Arizona.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Willoughby and Alethia (Crane) Sadler; sister: Emma Jean Fowler and brother-in-law: Charles ""Lefty"" Fowler; cousins: Bob Garrett and George Johnston, and Marie Vann.
It was Bill's wishes that no public church services would be held. A celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to or Animal Shelter.
Published in Sault Ste. Marie Evening News on Aug. 1, 2019