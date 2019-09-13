Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Get_name_from_notice_text
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Get_name_from_notice_text

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Get_name_from_notice_text In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM

Katherine Ann Sieradzki

April 2, 1938 - April 14, 2019

The day you passed away was the most difficult day of my life. Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. Today, September 13, would have been our 67th Anniversary. I would give anything to be celebrating it with you. I cherish every second we had together. I miss you every day we are apart. I take some comfort that even though you are gone your memory is kept alive through our children and grandchildren. They are our legacy. They also miss you daily. I look forward to the day we are together again.

Our love is forever. Love, Bob
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.