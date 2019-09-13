|
IN MEMORIAM
Katherine Ann Sieradzki
April 2, 1938 - April 14, 2019
The day you passed away was the most difficult day of my life. Saying goodbye to you was the hardest thing I've ever had to do. Today, September 13, would have been our 67th Anniversary. I would give anything to be celebrating it with you. I cherish every second we had together. I miss you every day we are apart. I take some comfort that even though you are gone your memory is kept alive through our children and grandchildren. They are our legacy. They also miss you daily. I look forward to the day we are together again.
Our love is forever. Love, Bob
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019