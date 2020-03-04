|
|
Prof / Lt (Mac) Henry Glenn Luther
McCullough III
Aug. 5, 1939 - Feb. 24, 2020
GRANGER, IN - Prof / Lt (Mac) Henry Glenn Luther McCullough III, 80, went home to the Lord at 11:36 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020.
He was born on August 5, 1939 to the late Rev. F.D. I and Octavia I (Andersen) McCullough in Waukegan, IL, and has lived in Granger, IN for the past 16 years, coming from Lake Bluff, IL. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth McCullough; a son, David McCullough; a sister, Octavia McCullough II; two brothers, F.D. McCullough II and Anderson T. McCullough; mother-in-law, Carmen E. Wright; father-in-law, Rev. Carl J. Naro (Catholic Priest); and his second father-in-law, Sgt Charles Edward Wright.
Mac is a U.S. Air Force Veteran, who served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant from 1962-1965.
Mac retired in 2006 from Ivy Tech Community College in Elkhart, IN, where he was a CIS Professor for four years. Prior to that, he had worked at NASA in Greenbelt, MD; Kitt Peak Natn'l Laboratory in Tucson, AZ; The Babcock & Wilcox Company Atomic Energy Division in Virginia; and Philco-Ford Corporation in Columbia, MD, where he was a Principal Nuclear Consultant to the U.S. and Global Electric Generating Industry.
Mac is also a registered Professional Engineer in IL, WI, and IN. He was elected and served two terms as the Director of the Council on Energy Independence and is listed in Marquis' Who's Who in the Midwest 21st edition and Who's Who in Engineering and Science. Mac was a Nuclear Energy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan, Vice President George W. Bush Sr., and U.S. Congressman John Edward Porter. He has served his parish as a member of the Board of Education and has been an Assistant District Commissioner for the Boy Scouts of America. Mac is a member of the recognized firm of Sargent & Lundy, Chicago, as Quality Assurance Engineering Supervisor for several operating nuclear plants and other plant systems under modification. As a private citizen with special qualifications in nuclear science and engineering, Mr. McCullough has often been asked in recent years to make public radio and television presentations on the need for U.S. energy self-sufficiency. He had also testified before the United States Congress.
On November 7, 1962, he married Princess S. Naro in Sandia Air Force Base, NM.
Mac is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Princess S. McCullough of Granger, IN; two daughters, Jeanine R. (Larry) Palazzi of Huntsville, AR and Amanda; two sons, Darrell Walker of Atlanta, GA and Bill (Sheila) Nelson of Granger, IN and their children; three grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) King, Jonathan (Shelli) Palazzi, and Benjamin (Adrienne) Palazzi; and eight great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Jude, Zaxton, Roenan, Israyelle, Mia, Jesse, and Baby Palazzi on the way. He is also survived by a sister, Josephine Luella Murphey of Tucson, AZ; a brother-in-law, Dennis R. (Nancy) Dash of Tucson, AZ; good friends, Richard (Virginia) Calvin; and his three beloved cats, Tiger, Fefe, and Havac Cumba.
Mac was a member of St. Pius X Parish in Granger, IN, where he belonged to the church choir. He was also a member of Grace Missionary Baptist Church Choir and a member of the Fr. J.A. Nieuwland General Assembly 4th Degree. He enjoyed public speaking, loved cats, birds, music, fishing, and wild life rescue.
Visitation will be from 12-1p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating Mac's Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Granger, IN, where Military Honors will be held. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The McCullough Family, 2043 South Bend Avenue, Suite 299, South Bend, IN 46637.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN is handling arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020