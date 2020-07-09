Uriah Scofield Esq. V
June 26, 1997 - July 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Uriah Sterling Scofield Esq. V, age 23, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 while traveling home from work. He was born on June 26, 1997, the son of Brandon and Deanna (Davis) Scofield in South Bend, IN. He is survived by his parents, Brandon (Shawna) Scofield of South Bend, IN and Deanna Scofield of Niles, MI; siblings, Andrew Scofield of Elkhart, IN, Hannah Scofield of Goshen, IN, Braylan, Aleetha, and Alex, all at home; grandparents, Nancy and Duane Dasse of Niles, MI, and Cathy Archer of Niles, MI; aunt, Chrisann (Nathaniel) Blevins of Ligonier, IN; girlfriend, Lizzy; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Uriah graduated from Mishawaka High School in 2016 and was employed by McDonalds since 2017 as a closer. He attended Bethel Tabernacle in Niles while he was growing up, was an avid gamer, enjoyed Fortnite, and watching anime. Uriah enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, was very loving, and gave the world's best hugs. A Funeral service will be held in Uriah's honor on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6 pm at Bethel Tabernacle, 71378 Ironwood Drive, Niles, MI 49120. Pastor Matthew Bair will officiate. Family and friends will be received from 3-6 pm prior to the funeral service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com
