1/1
. V Uriah Scofield Esq
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share .'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Uriah Scofield Esq. V

June 26, 1997 - July 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Uriah Sterling Scofield Esq. V, age 23, of South Bend, IN, passed away unexpectedly as the result of an accident on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 while traveling home from work. He was born on June 26, 1997, the son of Brandon and Deanna (Davis) Scofield in South Bend, IN. He is survived by his parents, Brandon (Shawna) Scofield of South Bend, IN and Deanna Scofield of Niles, MI; siblings, Andrew Scofield of Elkhart, IN, Hannah Scofield of Goshen, IN, Braylan, Aleetha, and Alex, all at home; grandparents, Nancy and Duane Dasse of Niles, MI, and Cathy Archer of Niles, MI; aunt, Chrisann (Nathaniel) Blevins of Ligonier, IN; girlfriend, Lizzy; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Uriah graduated from Mishawaka High School in 2016 and was employed by McDonalds since 2017 as a closer. He attended Bethel Tabernacle in Niles while he was growing up, was an avid gamer, enjoyed Fortnite, and watching anime. Uriah enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, was very loving, and gave the world's best hugs. A Funeral service will be held in Uriah's honor on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 6 pm at Bethel Tabernacle, 71378 Ironwood Drive, Niles, MI 49120. Pastor Matthew Bair will officiate. Family and friends will be received from 3-6 pm prior to the funeral service at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved