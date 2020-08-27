1/1
Aaron Marquardt
1992 - 2020
Aaron Marquardt

Aug. 27, 1992 - Aug. 24, 2020

NILES, MI - Aaron Alan Marquardt, 27, of Niles, passed away in South Bend on Monday, August 24, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on August 27, 1992 in Niles to Alan Ben and Ann (Corbin) Marquardt.

Aaron graduated from Brandywine High School, class of 2011 and enjoyed playing a variety of sports. He worked in the RV industry for the last several years and was currently employed at Forest River, Inc. in Elkhart. Aaron enjoyed quiet times fishing with his family as well as playing disc golf. He had a great love for his friends and family. Aaron will be remembered as one who enjoyed having a good time, for his sense of humor, and his willingingness always to help others.

Aaron is preceded in death by his father, Alan Marquardt; his paternal grandfather, Ben Marquardt; and his maternal grandmother, Violet Miller.

He is survived by his daughter, Ryler Marquardt; his mother, Ann Coleman of Niles; sister, Betsy Pahl (JaMichael Griffin) of Battle Creek; his paternal grandmother, Barbara Johnson; maternal grandfather, Rodney (Leota Bea) Corbin; a stepmother, Char Marquardt of Niles; stepsister, Abigail (Robert) Rudnicki; aunt, Shelley Reed as well as nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Niles on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Aaron will be laid to rest alongside his father at Mission Hills Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made in Aaron's memory to Brown Funeral Home, where a fund is being established for his daughter.

Remembrances and photos may be shared with his family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

The family of Aaron Marquardt is being cared for by Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.


Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services
521 E. Main Street
Niles, MI 49120
269-683-1155
