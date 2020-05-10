Abraham Eugene Plummer
April 28, 2020 - May 1, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Abraham Eugene Plummer was born, at the young gestational age of 27 weeks 4 days, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:01pm to parents Steven and Samantha Plummer. He weighed 2lbs 7 oz and was 14 1/4 inches long. During his short-lived life, he experienced lots of hugs and kisses from his parents and had the absolute best care from all the staff members in the NICU at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Being held by his mom and dad was his favorite thing. Abraham passed away on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020 in his parents' loving arms. Abraham will always be his parents' precious baby boy and Josephine's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day.
Abraham is survived by his loving parents, Steven and Samantha Plummer and one sibling, Josephine; maternal grandparents, John & Rebecca Markiewicz; paternal grandparents, Steve and Tracy Plummer; uncles, Matt Markiewicz, John Markiewicz, Jared Markiewicz, and Dustin Voss; aunts, Eran Voss, Crystal Alvardo, Challen Plummer, and Shantell Plummer; cousins, Amelia Voss, Kai, Valeria, Leland, Zayleigh, Kallan, John IV, and Sebastian Markiewicz, Teylore Orona, Grayce and Ian Cooper; and great-grandparents, William & Ila Plummer, David & Barbara Miller, and Linda Zander.
Abraham was greeted into heaven by maternal great-grandparents, John & Kay Markiewicz, and Milo & Marline Peddycord.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial took place at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN was in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.