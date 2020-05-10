Abraham Eugene Plummer
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Abraham's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abraham Eugene Plummer

April 28, 2020 - May 1, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Abraham Eugene Plummer was born, at the young gestational age of 27 weeks 4 days, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 9:01pm to parents Steven and Samantha Plummer. He weighed 2lbs 7 oz and was 14 1/4 inches long. During his short-lived life, he experienced lots of hugs and kisses from his parents and had the absolute best care from all the staff members in the NICU at Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Being held by his mom and dad was his favorite thing. Abraham passed away on the morning of Friday, May 1, 2020 in his parents' loving arms. Abraham will always be his parents' precious baby boy and Josephine's little brother, and they will hold him again in heaven one day.

Abraham is survived by his loving parents, Steven and Samantha Plummer and one sibling, Josephine; maternal grandparents, John & Rebecca Markiewicz; paternal grandparents, Steve and Tracy Plummer; uncles, Matt Markiewicz, John Markiewicz, Jared Markiewicz, and Dustin Voss; aunts, Eran Voss, Crystal Alvardo, Challen Plummer, and Shantell Plummer; cousins, Amelia Voss, Kai, Valeria, Leland, Zayleigh, Kallan, John IV, and Sebastian Markiewicz, Teylore Orona, Grayce and Ian Cooper; and great-grandparents, William & Ila Plummer, David & Barbara Miller, and Linda Zander.

Abraham was greeted into heaven by maternal great-grandparents, John & Kay Markiewicz, and Milo & Marline Peddycord.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial took place at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Bend, IN. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Kaniewski Funeral Home, South Bend, IN was in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.kaniewski.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaniewski Funeral Homes
3545 North Bendix Drive
South Bend, IN 46628
(574) 277-4444
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved