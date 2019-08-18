|
|
Accamma F. Koshy
Aug. 26, 1932 - Aug. 16, 2019
GRANGER, IN - Accamma Fenn Koshy, 86, of Granger passed away at 9:05 a.m. Friday, August 16, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Koshy was born August 26, 1932 in Vazhoor, Kerala, India to the late Achamma (Mani) and Isaac B. Fenn and had lived in the Granger area for 16 years. On September 8, 1949 in Kottayam, Kerala, India she married K. Thomas Koshy who preceded her in death August 15, 2003. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Koshy Ready (Timothy) of Granger, Rachelle Fenn Shippy (Robert) of Chesterfield Twp., MI, and Thomas Isaac Koshy (Susan) of Palatine, IL; eight grandchildren, Shantha Ready Alonso (Jaime), Stephanie Ready, Rebekah, Rachel, and Robby Shippy, Joshua, Daniel, and Sarah Grace Koshy; and one great-granddaughter, Lydia Elizabeth Alonso.
Mrs. Koshy was active in the prayer shawl, Braille Bible, card and alter guild ministries at Christ the King Lutheran Church. She was also a volunteer at the Cancer Registry at St. Joseph Hospital and enjoyed travelling and playing bridge with her friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 in Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Rd. The family will receive friends with a reception and luncheon at the church following the service. Cremation will follow the service with burial at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park at a later date. Welsheimer Family Funeral Home North, 17033 Cleveland Rd. is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Koshy's name may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 402 E. South St., South Bend, IN 46601 (habitat.org/Donate) or Christ the King Lutheran Church, 17195 Cleveland Rd., South Bend, IN 46635.
Family and friends may leave email condolences at www.welsheimer.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019