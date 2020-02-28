|
Ada E. Borkholder
May 2, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2020
NAPPANEE, IN - Ada E. Borkholder, age 81, of Nappanee, passed away at 10:40 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at her nephew's residence. She was born May 2, 1938 in Marshall County to Eli J. and Catherine J. (Coblentz) Borkholder. Ada was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by a sister, Amanda (Mervin) Lapp, Quaker City, OH; and a brother, Raymond Borkholder, Nappanee. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Daniel, Jacob, Menno, Joseph and John Henry Borkholder; sisters, Anna Ropp, Sara Borkholder, Emma Miller, and Clara Hochstetler.
Family and friends may call after 2 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 and after 2 p.m., Friday, February 28th at the Bryan Borkholder Residence, (106 Beech Rd.). Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, February 29th also at the Bryan Borkholder Residence. Bishop Kenneth Plank and the home ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate. Burial will be in Borkholder Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020