Ada Lucille Overmyer



Jan. 7, 1934 - Nov. 18, 2020



SOUTH BEND, IN - Ada Lucille “Lucy” Overmyer, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, 86, passed away in her sleep on November 18 at Brentwood of Niles, Michigan. She was born on January 7, 1934 in South Bend to the late Harley L. and Thelma (Jackson) Miller, and was a lifetime resident of South Bend/Mishawaka, with her last few years spent in Niles, Michigan. She married her late husband, Terrance ‘Terry' Overmyer on April 1, 1973.



Lucille loved and was very proud of her family and is survived by her son, Col. (Ret.) Robert E. (Aida) Cerney of Leesburg, Georgia; two daughters, Rebecca S. (Dave) Tuttle of Indianapolis and Barbara (Greg) Stalker of Three Rivers, Michigan, along with stepson, John M. (Pam) Overmyer of South Bend. She was the proud grandmother of seven: Jennifer (Bret) Stearns of Crozet, Virginia, Bradley (Shannon) Stalker and Janet (Abe) Carr of Three Rivers, Robert (Connie) Cerney Jr. of Bloomington, Indiana, Lauren Tuttle and Jacob Tuttle of Indianapolis, and Joshua Overmyer of South Bend, along with eight great-grandchildren: Hayden Stearns, Alyssa Stalker, Hudson Stearns, Madison Carr, Kyrstin Stalker, Tyler Cerney, Zachary Carr, and Claire Cerney. Lucille is also survived by her sister-in-law, Janice R. Miller of Granger. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenneth ‘Kenny' H. Miller.



Lucille graduated from Riley High School in 1952. She worked for Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) for 23 years as an appliance sales clerk, and customer service accounts clerk, retiring in January of 1989. Lucille enjoyed traveling/camping with Terry and the Good Sam's RV Club. She was a member of Southlawn United Methodist Church and past church treasurer. She always loved being with her family and especially her grand and great-grandchildren.



Lucille's family would like to thank the staff of both Brentwood of Niles and Grace Hospice for providing loving care, compassion and commitment to Lucille and her family.



In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made in Lucille's name to any of the following: Grace Hospice, 2725 Airview Blvd. #101, Portage, MI 49002; Brentwood of Niles, 1147 S. 3rd. St., Niles, MI 49120; or Camp Millhouse, 25600 Kelly Rd., South Bend, IN 46614.



A limited visitation will be held TODAY, Sunday, November 22 in the Hanley and Sons Funeral Home “Southwest Chapel”, 23421 State Road 23, South Bend, from 2:00 until 6:00pm. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be held on Monday with burial to follow at St. Joseph Valley Memorial Park of Granger.



