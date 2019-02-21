|
CORYDON, IN - Adalyne Ann McDonald, 91, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Villas of Guerin Woods in Georgetown, IN. She was born August 27, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana, the daughter of David O. and Anna Mae Shields Johnson. She was a secretary for McDonald's Furniture in Elkhart, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John H. McDonald; sister, Treva Reynolds; three brothers, David, Charles, and Richard Johnson; and son-in-law, Robert Hall. She is survived by two sons, Kent Karnes (Pam) and Keith Karnes (Terri) both of Corydon, IN; daughter, Linda Hall of Clarksville, IN; six grandchildren, Jennifer Cornell, Melissa Hall, Doug Hall, Joshua, Noah, and Matthew Karnes; and six great-grandchildren, Crystal, Madison, Mackenzie, Mason, Addalyne “Addie”, and Kaysen. There will be a graveside service and interment in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, IN at a later date. Local arrangements are being handled by Gehllbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019