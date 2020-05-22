Adam C. Gosa
July 1, 1982 - May 18, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Adam C. Gosa, 37, of South Bend and formerly of Mishawaka, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Adam was born in Fort Wayne on July 1, 1982, to Mark A. Gosa and Sherry A. (Chenoweth), now Oswalt. He was employed as a powder coater at MORryde International in Elkhart. Adam was a member of The Vineyard-Grape Rd. Campus, where he was recently baptized on February 23, 2020. He loved music; he played guitar and enjoyed making music videos with his son. Adam also liked to cook and he enjoyed working on his home renovations. He was good with kids and also animals; he was often described as fun-loving and hard-working. Adam was preceded in death by grandparents, John R. Chenoweth, Janice Gosa, and Richard Oswalt, Sr.; his uncle, John Gosa and his aunt, Cathy Oswalt. He is survived by his parents, Sherry & Richard Oswalt of Mishawaka and Mark Gosa in Tennessee; his son, Addison Gosa and Addison's mother, Tarah Phoutpannha, both of Mishawaka; his fiance, whom he often referred to as his soulmate, Jasmine Horvath of South Bend; grandparents, Sharon Chenoweth of Mishawaka, Jim Gosa of Mishawaka, and Delores Hinz of South Bend; brothers, Richard (Tia) Oswalt III of Wheeler, TX, Timothy J.R. Oswalt of Mishawaka, and Alexander T.F. Oswalt of Mishawaka; aunts & uncles, Timothy Chenoweth of Kimmell, Michele Personette of Mishawaka, Robert Oswalt of South Bend, Christina Henry of Mishawaka, and Marcia Bilinski of Plymouth; nephews, Caison & Jastin Oswalt, both in Wheeler; several cousins and many, many friends. Memorial Service 12:00 Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., where friends may call Saturday from 10-12. Burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. To share a remembrance of Adam or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 22, 2020.