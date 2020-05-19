Adam Lee Geyer
Feb. 5, 1981 - May 15, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Adam Lee Geyer, 39, of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born February 5, 1981 in South Bend to Roger Geyer and Debra (Willett) Leininger. On May 12, 2018 in Plymouth, IN, Adam married the former Ashley Young, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Adam is survived by his parents, Roger (Carol Weston) Geyer and Debra (Bobby Wright) Leininger; stepfather, Jerry Leininger; son, Adam Shaffer; sisters, Sunshine (Ryan) Keeling and Jennifer (Chris) Boling; grandmothers, Rosemary Willett and Jeanne Geyer; aunts, Jackie Knepp and Cheri Coleman; uncles, Bill Geyer, Dave Geyer, Harold Geyer, Jack Willett, and Buck Coleman; nieces, Mikayla and Mikenna; and nephews, Emmett, Dustin, Jack, and Vinny. Adam is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bobby Jack Willett and Russell Geyer.
Adam worked in construction and was a member of the local laborer's union. He was also a member of the Lakeville Sons of the American Legion Post 363. Adam loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and shooting pool with friends. He was a three-year Legion pool tournament champion. He also enjoyed working in the yard.
Funeral services for Adam will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4-7 PM and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Adam may be made to the Lakeville American Legion Post 363, 214 S. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Feb. 5, 1981 - May 15, 2020
LAKEVILLE, IN - Adam Lee Geyer, 39, of Lakeville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born February 5, 1981 in South Bend to Roger Geyer and Debra (Willett) Leininger. On May 12, 2018 in Plymouth, IN, Adam married the former Ashley Young, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Adam is survived by his parents, Roger (Carol Weston) Geyer and Debra (Bobby Wright) Leininger; stepfather, Jerry Leininger; son, Adam Shaffer; sisters, Sunshine (Ryan) Keeling and Jennifer (Chris) Boling; grandmothers, Rosemary Willett and Jeanne Geyer; aunts, Jackie Knepp and Cheri Coleman; uncles, Bill Geyer, Dave Geyer, Harold Geyer, Jack Willett, and Buck Coleman; nieces, Mikayla and Mikenna; and nephews, Emmett, Dustin, Jack, and Vinny. Adam is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Bobby Jack Willett and Russell Geyer.
Adam worked in construction and was a member of the local laborer's union. He was also a member of the Lakeville Sons of the American Legion Post 363. Adam loved riding Harley Davidson motorcycles and shooting pool with friends. He was a three-year Legion pool tournament champion. He also enjoyed working in the yard.
Funeral services for Adam will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 4-7 PM and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Southlawn Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of Adam may be made to the Lakeville American Legion Post 363, 214 S. Lake Street, Lakeville, IN 46536.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 19, 2020.