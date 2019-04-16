Home

Adam Rupert Obituary
Adam Rupert

May 12, 1978 - April 5, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Adam W. Rupert, 40, passed away April 5, 2019 at his home in South Bend. He was born May 12, 1978 in Plymouth.

Surviving is his mother, Robin (Rupert) Weiand, 2 daughters, Brittanie Wisdom and Autumn Miller; 3 stepsons, Jessy Martin, Jonathon Martin, and James Martin; 2 step-sisters, Stacy Tulos and Stephanie Caldwell; 1 aunt, Brenda Herr; and 2 uncles, Larry Rupert and Donn Rupert. Also surviving are friends, Dorothy Fager, Alexis Fager, and Frederick Search.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma and Grandpa Kuchenmeister, uncle, Scott Rupert and Grandpa Rupert.

Adam enjoyed listening to Rock music and watching NASCAR, and he was an avid Notre Dame fan.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Robin's home.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the Center for Hospice in South Bend or .

Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 16, 2019
