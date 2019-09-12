|
Addison Rene Roe
March 30, 2019 - Sept. 10, 2019
MISHAWAKA, IN - Addison Rene Roe, 5 months old, passed away unexpectedly during the early morning hours of September 10. Addison was born in Mishawaka on March 30, 2019 to Eric Ryan Roe and Amanda Diane Gae Austin. Addison was a very happy baby. She was very loving and full of joy. Her smile would light up the room.
Addison is survived by her loving parents, Eric and Amanda; and her siblings, Hunter Roper, Kinsley Roe, and Alexis Roe all of Mishawaka. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Angela Kreczmer, Stan and Ann Austin; paternal grandma, Lisa Roe; maternal great-grandparents, Jerome and Leslie Kreczmer and Richard and Mildred Grover; and maternal great-grandfather, Gordon Schoenberg. Addison is also survived by her uncles and aunt, Phil Roe, Ryan and Nicole Austin, and Timothy Austin, along with numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Phil Roe and maternal great-grandmother, Mary Schoenberg.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 13 from 11:00am until 1:00pm in the Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. A service celebrating Addison's life will be held at 1:00pm in the funeral chapel.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Sept. 12, 2019