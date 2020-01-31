|
|
Adela M. Waymouth
March 25, 1931 - Jan. 29, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Adela M. Waymouth, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Adela was born March 25, 1931 in Dominican Republic to Angel and Adela (Rigau) Martinez.
“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (1 Corinthians 13:7)
Her purpose was to serve and love God, and that love transcended into her humility, kindness, generosity, and joy that she gave to all she touched throughout her life. Adela was a wise, courageous, forgiving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A parishioner of Saint Adalbert's Church, she also served as a lector and Eucharistic minister, and founded the church's Spanish prayer group. Adela was a long-time member of the People of Praise. She served on the National Hispanic Service Committee and retired from the SBCSC bilingual department.
Adela's passion was prayer, family and friends. Thank you, our dear Adela, for teaching us all how to love.
Left to cherish the memory of Adela include her husband, Robert Waymouth; children, Robert (Pam) Waymouth, William (Iris) Waymouth, Adela (John) Skinner, and Ruth (Anthony) Kramer; grandchildren, William, Mikel, James, Jaime, Lindsay, Gabi, Cassie, John, Matthew, Sam, Nino, and Luisa; great-grandchildren, George, Aggie, Frank, Jack, Lucie, and Callum; and sister, Idalia Archilla. Adela is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer; and siblings, Felix, Jorge, Hector, and Enrique Martinez. Visitation for Adela will be 3 PM to 8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 in Saint Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Saint Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery. Donations can be made to The Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46540; St. Adalbert Parish, 505 W. Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619; and People of Praise, South Bend, IN.
Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020