Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
(574) 288-4685
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
824 SOUTH MAYFLOWER ROAD
South Bend, IN 46619-2232
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Adalbert Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Adela Waymouth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adela M. Waymouth


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adela M. Waymouth Obituary
Adela M. Waymouth

March 25, 1931 - Jan. 29, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Adela M. Waymouth, 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Adela was born March 25, 1931 in Dominican Republic to Angel and Adela (Rigau) Martinez.

“Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things.” (1 Corinthians 13:7)

Her purpose was to serve and love God, and that love transcended into her humility, kindness, generosity, and joy that she gave to all she touched throughout her life. Adela was a wise, courageous, forgiving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. A parishioner of Saint Adalbert's Church, she also served as a lector and Eucharistic minister, and founded the church's Spanish prayer group. Adela was a long-time member of the People of Praise. She served on the National Hispanic Service Committee and retired from the SBCSC bilingual department.

Adela's passion was prayer, family and friends. Thank you, our dear Adela, for teaching us all how to love.

Left to cherish the memory of Adela include her husband, Robert Waymouth; children, Robert (Pam) Waymouth, William (Iris) Waymouth, Adela (John) Skinner, and Ruth (Anthony) Kramer; grandchildren, William, Mikel, James, Jaime, Lindsay, Gabi, Cassie, John, Matthew, Sam, Nino, and Luisa; great-grandchildren, George, Aggie, Frank, Jack, Lucie, and Callum; and sister, Idalia Archilla. Adela is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer; and siblings, Felix, Jorge, Hector, and Enrique Martinez. Visitation for Adela will be 3 PM to 8 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 in Saint Joseph Funeral Home, 824 South Mayflower Rd. with a Rosary to be prayed at 6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Saint Adalbert Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery. Donations can be made to The Hospice Foundation, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46540; St. Adalbert Parish, 505 W. Grace St., South Bend, IN 46619; and People of Praise, South Bend, IN.

Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St. Joseph Funeral Home – Mayflower Road
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -