Adele K. Holdeman
Nov. 3, 1954 - Feb. 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Adele K. Holdeman, 65, of Mishawaka passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. She was born November 3, 1954 to the late Rose (Wallace) and Ralph Holdeman. On September 9, 2016, she married Lynne Bradley, who survives.
In addition to her wife, Adele is survived by her sister, Lynette (Mike) Eash; brother, Ralph (Kathy) Holdeman II; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her sister, Janet Lowry.
Adele graduated from Mishawaka High School. She went on to work for UPS for nearly 30 years. Adele loved the sunshine and water. She had the biggest heart and gave so much to her loved ones. Adele was the family cheerleader and life of the party, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St., South Bend. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service.
Contributions in memory of Adele may be made to Pet Refuge, 4626 S. Burnett Dr., South Bend, IN 46614.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020