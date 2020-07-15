Adele Reichert
Jan. 13, 1933 - July 11, 2020
BREMEN, IN - Adele Marie Bertsche Reichert, 87, died Saturday, July 11, at The Green House Village, Goshen.
She was born in Pontiac, Illinois to Arthur and Emma Eymann Bertsche on January 13, 1933. She graduated from Pontiac Township High School and from Bluffton College/University, Bluffton, Ohio, and received her Master's Degree from Indiana University, South Bend. In her senior year in college she was voted May Queen during graduation festivities.
From 1955 to 1959 she taught elementary school in the Octavia Public Schools, Anchor, Illinois. In May of 1959 she married her college classmate, La Mar F. Reichert, Bremen, at Meadows, Illinois. The following June they began a two-year voluntary service assignment with Mennonite Central Committee in Germany, where La Mar served as Director of European Mennonite Volunteer Service and Adele served as receptionist/hostess at the Kaiserlauten Mennonite Church.
Upon arrival back in the U.S., Adele returned to teaching. She taught remedial reading, the gifted and talented programs, and 3rd grade in various Goshen elementary schools. She retired in 1999 after teaching 3rd grade classes at Model School for more than 20 years. Adele was a member at Silverwood Mennonite Church and an active member of Mennonite Women. She was also a member of the Goshen Historical Society and Indiana Teacher's Association. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening, baking, and quilt-making.
Adele was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul (June) Bertsche of Flanagan, Illinois; and a brother-in-law, Charles Myers of Bremen. She is survived by her husband of 61 years; a brother, Dr. John (Evelyn) Bertsche of Normal, Illinois; sister-in-law, June Bertsche of Flanagan, Illinois; sister-in-law, Marlene Myers of Bremen, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Africa Inter-Mennonite Mission, 1013 Division St., Goshen, IN 46528; Bluffton University, 1 University Dr., Bluffton, OH 45817; Goshen Center for Cancer Care, 200 High Park Ave., Goshen, IN 46526; or to an organization of the donor's choosing.
Due to Covid-19 no visitation or memorial service is scheduled at this time.
The Reichert family would like to thank the staff at Penny Lane for the wonderful care they gave Adele.
