|
|
Adeline J. Solmos
Feb. 25, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Adeline J. Solmos, 86, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
Adeline was born February 25, 1933 in New Carlisle to the late Lott and Josie (Jurgonski) Rzepka. On September 26, 1953 Adeline married Clement Solmos; he preceded her in death on December 10, 2011. Adeline was also preceded in death by her sisters, Irene Wojcik, Henrietta Bazyk, & Clara Rzepka; and brothers, Hank, David, Jake, & Clem Rzepka.
Left to cherish the memory of Adeline include her children, Jody Solmos and Scott (Patricia) Solmos; grandchildren, Rebekah Love, Rachel Solmos, and Wes (Emily) Solmos; great-grandchildren, Jaden, Logan, & Greyson Love, and Sadie Solmos; a brother, Norbert (Elaine) Rzepka; and many nieces and nephews.
Adeline was a parishioner of St. Hedwig Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, caring for her flowers, needlework, search word puzzles, and watching sports and Family Feud. Adeline was a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was her husband's caregiver for over 7 years and taught her grandchildren the art of playing cards. The great-grandchildren could always count on an ice-cream cone when visiting. She was great at listening, giving advice, and always having a solution.
A Memorial Service will be held 4:00pm-5:00pm with a service beginning at 5:00pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Funeral Home, Mayflower Rd. Condolences for the family may be made at www.sjfh.net.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020