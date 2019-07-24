Adeline Jankowski Horvath



July 1, 1932 - July 22, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Adeline (Jankowski) Horvath, 87, passed away Monday, July 22 after an illness. Born Adeline Michaeline Jankowski on July 1, 1932 in Crumstown, Indiana, Adeline was the 8th child of Agnes and Michael Jankowski. She graduated from South Bend Catholic High School in 1950 after which she went to work at the Bendix Corporation in South Bend. On August 1, 1953 she married George L. Horvath, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 66 years; four children, Michael (Kris Niemier) of Mooresville, NC, Patricia (Greg) Durski of Fort Worth, Texas, Rebecca Kruzel of South Bend, and Carol (Bill) Taylor of Roswell, Georgia; and two sisters, Sophia Niezgodski and Elaine Dulcet. She also has 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughters, Lisa (Greg) Cinal and Diane (Richard) Klemczewski. Adeline was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, Daughters of Isabella, and the Chopin Fine Arts Club. She was an avid Notre Dame fan. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. Arrangements are being made for a Mass and celebration of life to take place Labor Day weekend. Published in South Bend Tribune on July 24, 2019