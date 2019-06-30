Adolf Adamovsky



June 22, 1933 - June 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Adolf Adamovsky, 86, of South Bend passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Center for Hospice in South Bend. He was born June 22, 1933 in Jaegerndorf, Germany to the late Adolf and Marianne (Rittner) Adamovsky. Adolf came to the United States from Germany in November of 1956. On November 23, 1957 in Detroit, Michigan, he married Erika (Klappauf) Adamovsky, who survives in South Bend.



Also surviving are two daughters, Doris (Patrick) Portolese and Heidi Adamovsky; two grandchildren, Ashley (Erik) Portolese-Miller and Gina (Dawson Brown) Portolese; two great-grandchildren, Maverik and Frederik Miller; and one brother, Kurt (Marie Louise) Adamovsky. He is preceded by one sister, Edith Koch.



Adolf was a master roofer and partner at Midland Engineering Co. for 34 years where he was known as “The Old German”. He led the roofing apprenticeship program at Ivy Tech College and was involved with the Christmas in July events in South Bend. Adolf was a motorcycle enthusiast, an avid woodworker, had a strong work ethic, and was a member of the Kolping German Club.



Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 2 at Palmer Funeral Home-River Park, 2528 Mishawaka Ave., South Bend from 12:30 PM until 3:30 PM. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM at the funeral home with Deacon Michael Portolese officiating.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Adolf may be made to the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.



Published in South Bend Tribune on June 30, 2019