Adrian Alan Peterson



August 2, 1974 - April 15, 2019



SOUTH BEND, IN - Adrian Alan Peterson, 44, passed away unexpectedly while at work on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on August 2, 1974 in South Bend, IN to Linda (Bruno) Trimboli and Gary (Katie) Peterson. Adrian was a 1993 graduate of Mishawaka High School and was employed as a treatment operator for the Mishawaka WW Utilities. In 2002, Adrian and Sheila (Northrop) Peterson were united in marriage. Their union was blessed with two wonderful daughters, Emily and Kayley Peterson whom he adored. Adrian appreciated nature and took great pride in his work, but above all he was a loving father, husband, and son, as well as a loyal brother and friend. In addition to his wife and parents, Adrian is survived by his brothers, Scott (Sintia) Peterson and Gary Pulling; mother-in-law, Norma (Larry) Clayton; sister-in-law, Amy DeLee; and seven nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Northrop. Cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life gathering for family and friends will be held at the DiLoreto Club on Saturday, April 27, 2019 between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary