1/1
Adrian Lotaki
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrian Lotaki

May 16, 1983 - July 9, 2020

SOUTH BEND, IN - Adrian Lotaki, 37, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020.

Born May 16, 1983, he was the son of Samiuela and Donna (Nick) Lotaki. His father preceded him in death in 2019.

Adrian is survived by his mother, Donna Lotaki of South Bend; his fiance, Shauna Springer, his daughter, Savannah Ciesielski; four siblings, Amalia Lotaki of South Bend, Samantha Lotaki of Mishawaka, Aaron Balentine of South Bend, and Ashley Reynolds of South Bend, & several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Adrian enjoyed spending time with his family & friends & could light up a room with just his presence!

Cremation will take place. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Goodson Event Center, 1905 Goodson Court, South Bend, IN 46613, on Saturday, July 18 from 5pm-10pm.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations and contributions for the celebration of life, be sent or given to immediate family members.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 10:00 PM
Goodson Event Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved