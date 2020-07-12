Adrian Lotaki
May 16, 1983 - July 9, 2020
SOUTH BEND, IN - Adrian Lotaki, 37, passed away unexpectedly July 9, 2020.
Born May 16, 1983, he was the son of Samiuela and Donna (Nick) Lotaki. His father preceded him in death in 2019.
Adrian is survived by his mother, Donna Lotaki of South Bend; his fiance, Shauna Springer, his daughter, Savannah Ciesielski; four siblings, Amalia Lotaki of South Bend, Samantha Lotaki of Mishawaka, Aaron Balentine of South Bend, and Ashley Reynolds of South Bend, & several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Adrian enjoyed spending time with his family & friends & could light up a room with just his presence!
Cremation will take place. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Goodson Event Center, 1905 Goodson Court, South Bend, IN 46613, on Saturday, July 18 from 5pm-10pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family request any donations and contributions for the celebration of life, be sent or given to immediate family members.