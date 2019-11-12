Home

Palmer Funeral Homes - Hickey Chapel
17131 Cleveland Rd.
South Bend, IN 46635
574-289-1000
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
52553 Fir Road
Granger, IN
View Map
Adrianne M. Jozwiak


1936 - 2019
Adrianne M. Jozwiak Obituary
Adrianne M. Jozwiak

May 7, 1936 - Nov. 9, 2019

GRANGER, IN - Adrianne Marie Jowiak, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 9, 2019 at Brookdale of Granger, IN. She was born on May 7, 1936 in South Bend, IN, to Ignatius and Joan (Wcisel) Lupa, both of whom preceded her in death.

Adrianne is survived by daughter, Margy (Jerry) Macri of Granger; sons, Kevin (Laura) Jozwiak and Jim (Shawn) Jozwiak; twelve grandchildren, Heather, Heidi, Rebecca, Sarah, Shawn, David, Paul, Gerard, Jacob, Jonathon, Kendra, and Alan; and sister, Del Lupa.

Adrianne was employed as a sales representative at South Bend Tribune for 25 years. She enjoyed retirement but continued to work as a receptionist/dispatcher at University Park Mall in Mishawaka, IN. Adrianne's special interests included White Sox baseball, Bethel tennis, a special cabin in the woods named “Pere Hollow,” birdwatching, and of course, her family and close friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Palmer Funeral Home-Hickey Chapel, 17131 Cleveland Road, South Bend, IN.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Adrianne may be donated to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 52553 Fir Road, Granger, IN 46530.

Online condolences may be left for the Jozwiak family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 12, 2019
