A.E.J. (Tony) McManus
July 30, 1942 - Feb. 11, 2020
CHARLESTON, SC - A.E.J. (Tony) McManus, formerly of St. Joseph, Michigan and South Bend, Indiana, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife, Lee (Whitman) McManus; daughters, Reagan McManus, Mary Clare (McManus) Fields, Elizabeth (McManus) Ernsperger, and Stephanie (McConahy) Stone; his sons-in-law, Steven Fields and Eric Stone; and his grandchildren, Joseph Fields, Cara Firestein, Alison Fields, Katelyn Firestein, Kyle Firestein, and Whitman Stone, all of whom will deeply miss his sound advice, unconditional love, encouragement, and “Big T” jokes.
Tony was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba to Dr. J.F.A and Norma (Shumway) McManus on July 30, 1942. Tony spent his formative years in London, England; Charlottesville, Virginia; Birmingham, Alabama; and Bloomington, Indiana. If you asked Tony where he was from, the answer was always Birmingham, Alabama. His love of Alabama never ended.
He attended Montevallo College in Alabama, transferring to Indiana University when his father accepted a position there - even though it meant moving north. His time at Indiana University brought him lifelong friends, an interest in real estate, and a love of Indiana basketball and Bobby Knight. Tony was happy to see the historic return of Bobby Knight to the IU court.
In 1964 Tony left Indiana University to join the United States Marine Corps where he became a sea-going Marine, serving two tours of duty aboard the USS Hancock in the South China Sea during the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned to Bloomington and worked for Howard Young, a Real Estate Developer and an early mentor. In 1970 Tony moved his family to South Bend, Indiana - getting even farther north. Once there he began a life-long career at Kuert Concrete, where he helped in the continuance of a strong, profitable company. Over his years at Kuert, Tony gained a reputation for fairness, compassion, generosity, and positivity with not only his employees but his customers, recognizing both as the company's greatest assets. During these same years he became a faithful supporter of Notre Dame football and Lou Holtz, so much so that he often imparted Lou Holtz stories, wisdom, and advice to his family.
Tony's generosity flowed into his personal life as well. It's been said that when you were out with Tony, you never paid for a meal or a drink. His mindset to always find the positive became a keystone of his life. He collected motivational quotes, inspirational lines from his readings, and was known to hand out a book he thought might be helpful to those he loved. We will miss these gentle nudges from him.
Tony's boat, the “Lee Catherine” was where he found peace and refuge. He and his wife Lee spent innumerable hours on Lake Michigan. They happily shared their adventures with family and friends they had in and out of the boating world. Tony counted his years spent on the water to be some of his best.
Tony retired to Charleston, South Carolina, finally returning to the South, where to the delight of his daughters, he found his hidden southern drawl. During his retirement Tony explored his interest in motivational speaking, business consulting, and real estate. He also met two of his favorite companions, Brandy, “his favorite daughter” and Saywer, “the child he loved most”. Tony told his daughters he was joking when he said this, but they all agree they are not sure he was! Brandy and Sawyer were both rescue dogs and brought Tony much joy during their time as part of the family.
Tony spent his final years watching his favorite sports and teams, which included the Gamecocks, working at the Palmetto Carriage Company, and keeping an eye on his youngest grandson at school. Tony would share a daily photograph of Whitman with his daughters and older grandchildren back in Indiana to keep them all connected. He also looked forward to his weekly chats with his daughter Reagan and brother Terry. Tony counted on the daily phone calls from Dr. Mike and their Notre Dame talks. He most loved the visits from friends and family to his beloved city. Tony enjoyed introducing visitors to great restaurants, sharing daily tide reports, and the best places to visit, but mostly enjoyed the time he had with visitors.
Tony will be greatly missed by his brother, Terry (Irene) McManus of London, Ontario and their children, Teevan, Johanna, and Anthony; and by his cousins, Mary Dupel, and Pat McManus and his wife, Sharon. The family would like to thank Dr. Mike Slowey for the friendship and comfort he brought to Tony. Garey Kaiser and Dan Jones -- your friendships meant a great deal to him.
Per Tony's request, he was cremated and there will be a private family gathering in July in Charleston, South Carolina. A cocktail reception to celebrate Tony's life will be held this Spring in South Bend, Indiana. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.lowcountryfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Hollywood, S.C., www.halliehill.com in memory of Tony McManus.
Published in South Bend Tribune on Feb. 17, 2020