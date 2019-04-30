Agnes Badar



Jan. 17, 1937 - April 27, 2019



SOUTH BEND , IN - Agnes Julian (Magyar) Badar, 82, of South Bend, Indiana passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1937, in Olmod, Hungary, to the late Thomas and Julianna (Poropatich) Magyar. On July 23, 1960, in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church, South Bend, Indiana, she married Victor Badar, who preceded her in death on August 14, 2011. Agnes is survived by two daughters, Mary Shuler of Plymouth, MI and Monica (John) Hehl of Plainfield, IL; one son, Anthony Badar of South Bend, IN; two grandchildren, Matthew Hehl and Victoria Badar; two sisters, Anna Hedl of South Bend, IN and Frida Botelho of Novi, MI; two brothers, Anthony (Donna) Magyar and Steve (Connie) Magyar, both of South Bend, IN; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two infant sons, Joseph and Victor, Jr. Agnes was a “mom to many” working in the dining hall at St. Mary's College for 37 years. Agnes enjoyed baking, gardening, and was very devoted to her church. Her family was her greatest joy in life. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Kaniewski Funeral Home, 3545 N. Bendix Dr., where a parish Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12 Noon in Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Agnes' honor to the or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaniewski.com. Published in South Bend Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary