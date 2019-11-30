Home

Zahoran Funeral Home
1826 S. Kemble Avenue
South Bend, IN 46613
574 287-7125
Agnes J. Prikosovits

Agnes J. Prikosovits Obituary
Agnes J. Prikosovits

Jan. 8, 1937 - Nov. 27, 2019

SOUTH BEND, IN - Agnes J. Prikosovits, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in her residence, peacefully in her sleep.

Agnes was born on January 8, 1937 in South Bend to Frank and Agnes (Csenar) Prikosovits. She retired from Allied-Signal-Honeywell Corp. after 32 years of service. Agnes was a member of the Bendix Salaried Retirees and Our Lady of Hungary Church. She was involved in the care of her sister Mary King and other family members.

Agnes is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary (Richard) King; a brother, Paul (Elizabeth) Prikosovits; and nephews, Martin King, Michael King, and Thomas King.

Surviving are a sister, Elizabeth Prikosovits; nephews, Richard (Cheryl) King and Frank Prikosovits; niece, Marcy King; 3 great-nieces, Jillian (Eric) Anderson, Allison King, and Christina King; and a great-nephew Ricky King.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Monday, December 2, 2019 in Our Lady of Hungary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 2:30-4:30 Sunday in the Zahoran Funeral Home, 1826 Kemble Avenue where a Rosary will be recited at 4:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Lady of Hungary Church. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.zahoran.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
