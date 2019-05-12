Home

Agnes Orias

Agnes Orias Obituary
Agnes Orias

Nov. 10, 1925 - May 7, 2019

NILES, MI - Agnes “Aunt Aggie” Orias, 93, formerly of Niles, MI, passed away at 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Seymour Place in Seymour, IN.

A Graveside Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery in Niles. Deacon Roger Gorsky will officiate. Arrangements have been in the care of Halbritter Wickens Funeral Services and Sawyer-Pickett Funeral & Cremation Services of North Vernon.

Born November 10, 1925, in Linton, IN, Agnes was the daughter of Michael and Anna (Pervusznak) Orias. She retired after 44 years from Kawneer Corporation in Niles, MI. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in North Vernon and St. Mary's Catholic Church in Niles, MI. She loved her family, enjoyed church and singing in the choir, and loved her dog, Buster. Agnes was an avid Notre Dame football fan.

Agnes is survived by 17 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and eleven brothers and sisters.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Niles, MI.

Friends and family are invited to light a candle or leave a message of condolence in Agnes' memory at www.sawyerfuneralservice.com.
Published in South Bend Tribune on May 12, 2019
