Aileen Stutz
April 24, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2020
GOSHEN, IN - Aileen H. Stutz, 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, at Courtyard Healthcare.
She was born April 24, 1930 in Goshen to Theodore and Ruby (Hamilton) Frohler.
On Sept. 11, 1948 she married Robert E. Stutz in South Bend. He died July 4, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, Ron (Janice) Stutz of Buchanan, Michigan and Dan (Angela) Stutz of New Paris; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Jill (Marty) Loy of Coatsville.
No services are planned.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
