Aileen Stutz
1930 - 2020
Aileen Stutz

April 24, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2020

GOSHEN, IN - Aileen H. Stutz, 90, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, at Courtyard Healthcare.

She was born April 24, 1930 in Goshen to Theodore and Ruby (Hamilton) Frohler.

On Sept. 11, 1948 she married Robert E. Stutz in South Bend. He died July 4, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Ron (Janice) Stutz of Buchanan, Michigan and Dan (Angela) Stutz of New Paris; a grandchild; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Jill (Marty) Loy of Coatsville.

No services are planned.

Yoder-Culp Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com..


Published in South Bend Tribune on Nov. 24, 2020.
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
