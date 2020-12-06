Ailene S. Lardon
June 3, 1925 - Dec. 2, 2020
MISHAWAKA, IN -
Ailene S. Lardon, 95, passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heritage Point in Mishawaka, IN. Ailene was born on June 3, 1925 in South Bend, IN to the late Alexander Joseph and Pelagia Helen Serbinski.
Ailene was a life-long resident of South Bend. After acquiring her Associate's degree, Ailene was employed as a Dietary Manager for area nursing homes. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge and loved to go dancing at the Lodge with her husband, Robert. She was a devoted and loving mother who enjoyed gardening and could fix anything. Ailene was a “Jill” of all trades, even helping replace her roof when she was in her 70s!
Ailene was preceded in death by her husband in 2017, but leaves to cherish her memories six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Ailene is survived by daughters, Diana McCormick, Mary (Conrad) Roberts, and Stella (Christian) Oberling; sons, Stanley (Karen Reed) Wawrzyniak, John (Janell) Wawrzyniak, and Joseph (Sharon) Wawrzyniak, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Palmer Funeral Home - Bubb Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ailene's name to Heart to Heart Hospice, 620 W. Edison Rd. #122, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
.